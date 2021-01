Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) will miss at least the next four games due to quarantine restrictions, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov could return in time to start Jan. 30 against the Bruins, but the situation remains fluid so check back for further updates in the coming days. Vitek Vanecek is expected to garner the bulk of the workload in the interim, so fantasy managers should adjust accordingly.