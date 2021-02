Samsonov was re-assigned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

The subject of Samsonov's next start for the Capitals has been a bit of a puzzle in recent days as the Russian netminder has bounced around between the active roster and taxi squad before Wednesday's assignment to the minors. The 24-year-old will use the time to improve his conditioning and is not expected to be held out of the big leagues much longer, although an official return date remains elusive.