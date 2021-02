Samsonov was assigned to AHL Hershey for conditioning purposes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov was activated from COVID-19 protocol Saturday after being on the list for nearly three weeks. In turn, he'll need some time to ramp up his conditioning, so the 23-year-old netminder will head to the minors to accomplish that. In the meantime, Vitek Vanecek figures to be the No. 1 goalie, while Craig Anderson will be tapped as the backup.