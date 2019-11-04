Samsonov stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Calgary.

The Russian collected his fourth win in a row and owns a 5-1-0 record in 2019-20, along with a 2.38 GAA and .915 save percentage. Samsonov has been a great plug-and-play option this season, his one and only lost coming back on Oct. 14. Besides that, it's been nothing but wins. The 22-year-old may not see a ton of starts, thanks in large part to the presence of Braden Holtby, but when Samsonov does get the call, he's been plenty reliable so far this campaign.

