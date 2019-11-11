Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: In goal Monday
Samsonov will get the starting nod at home versus Arizona on Monday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov is riding a three-game winning streak but has only appeared in two of the previous 10 contests. The Russian netminder is 5-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and .915 save percentage. With Washington playing a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday versus Montreal and Boston, respectively, it likely won't be long until Samsonov gets into another game.
