Samsonov will get the starting nod on the road versus Vegas on Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov has appeared in five of the Caps' last seven contests and is certainly making a push to be named the postseason starter. In those last five outings, the 25-year-old netminder went 4-1-0 with a 3.13 GAA and .889 save percentage. Still, despite the recent workload, fantasy players should be expecting Vitek Vanecek to get some opportunities down the stretch as well.