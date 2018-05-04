Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Inks entry-level deal

Samsonov secured a three-year, entry level contract with the Capitals on Friday.

With the signing of Samsonov, one has to wonder if Washington will consider trading backup Philipp Grubauer -- who is slated to become a restricted free agent July 1. The 21-year-old Samsonov was taken by the organization with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has spent the past three seasons playing with his hometown team Magnitogorsk Metallurg. This past year, the netminder made 26 appearances in goal in which he registered a 2.31 GAA and .926 save percentage. Even if the Caps decide to move Grubauer, fantasy owners can likely still expect Samsonov to begin the year in the minors with AHL Hershey.