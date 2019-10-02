With Pheonix Copley placed on waivers Wednesday, Samsonov is now the backup goaltender for the Capitals, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

There were certainly salary cap reasons for keeping Samsonov around, but the Capitals are also likely eager to see what their top prospect can do at the NHL level as they prepare contingency plans for starter Braden Holtby's possible departure during free agency next summer. The 22-year-old Russian owns an excellent combination of size, athleticism, and poise and should get his fair share of starts as long as he remains in the big leagues. Dynasty owners and those in deeper formats should move quickly to roster him if still available, and the first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft is worth a spot start in daily formats whenever he gets the call.