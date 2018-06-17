Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Likely to start 2018-19 with AHL Hershey

Samsonov is expected to get a heavy workload with AHL Hershey, JJ Reagan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

There is expected to be a lot of activity with Washington's netminders over the summer with Phillip Grubauer's expected departure at some point in the near future. The 21-year-old Russian is the top netminding prospect the Capitals have, but management is expected to be pragmatic with his development following his arrival in North America this Spring. That said, a strong camp by Samsonov could alter that timeline, so his trajectory for 2018-19 isn't totally set yet. That said, the first-round pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft should make it the NHL before too long and is a must-own in all dynasty formats.