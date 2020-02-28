Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Losing skid continues
Samsonov stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Winnipeg.
Samsonov was beaten cleanly on a first-period point shot by Dimitry Kulikov, which Samsonov appeared to see, and on a third-period wrister from the slot by Kyle Connor on which he had little chance. Those two goals, plus a late empty-netter, were enough to hand Samsonov his fourth straight loss. The rookie has cooled off quite a bit in February and has ceded considerable playing time to veteran Braden Holtby of late.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.