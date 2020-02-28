Samsonov stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Winnipeg.

Samsonov was beaten cleanly on a first-period point shot by Dimitry Kulikov, which Samsonov appeared to see, and on a third-period wrister from the slot by Kyle Connor on which he had little chance. Those two goals, plus a late empty-netter, were enough to hand Samsonov his fourth straight loss. The rookie has cooled off quite a bit in February and has ceded considerable playing time to veteran Braden Holtby of late.