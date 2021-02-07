Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared for workouts, but won't be available for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Though the Russian has yet to be fully cleared to return to the team, the fact that he's finally been cleared to resume workouts is a positive sign. Samsonov will miss his ninth straight game in the COVID-19 protocol since he tested positive for the virus Jan. 21. The 23-year-old is still considered out indefinitely with no timetable for a return.