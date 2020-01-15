Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Making second straight start
Samsonov will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus New Jersey, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov has been unstoppable since late November, registering eight consecutive wins while posting a fantastic 1.62 GAA and .939 save percentage. The 22-year-old rookie will attempt to pick up his 14th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Devils team that's only averaging 2.48 goals per game on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
