Samsonov turned aside six of the seven shots he faced after replacing Vitek Vanecek late in the second period of Friday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Making just his second appearance since returning from a lengthy absence due to COVID-19 and subsequent conditioning stint, Samsonov got beaten by Nick Ritchie early in the third with the game already well out of reach. The 24-year-old netminder has been eased back into action slowly, in part because of Vanecek's solid play prior to Friday, but Samsonov should reclaim the No. 1 job in the near future assuming he looks good in his own starts.