Samsonov is no longer listed in the league's COVID-19 protocols, so he'll be eligible to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Bruins and could back up Vitek Vanecek, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov had been in the protocols Friday but was apparently able to clear them Saturday. He didn't practice Saturday and will thus cede the starter's crease to Vanecek, but Samsonov will be an option to start Monday's Game 2. Which goalie gets the nod Monday will likely be determined by Vanecek's Game 1 performance.