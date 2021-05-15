Samsonov (undisclosed) isn't dressed for Saturday's Game 1 against Boston, with Craig Anderson working as the backup to Vitek Vanecek, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday but wasn't able to practice and hasn't seen game action since May 1, so he won't dress in a backup role. Expect the Russian netminder to suit up for Game 2 on Monday after getting a practice under his belt Sunday, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be the starter or backup in Monday's game.