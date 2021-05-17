Samsonov (undisclosed) will miss Monday's Game 2 against the Bruins, NBC Sports reports.

Samsonov's still getting up to speed after clearing COVID-19 protocols over the weekend. Washington will also be without Game 1 starter Vitek Vanecek (lower body), so Craig Anderson will patrol the crease Monday while Pheonix Copley works in a backup role. Samsonov and Vanecek are in a race to regain game fitness, and whomever does so first will likely take on the starting role moving forward.