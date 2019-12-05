Play

Samsonov will tend the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

The Russian has appeared in nine games this season, with a 6-2-1 record and a 2.58 GAA. Samsonov has allowed three or more goals in three of his last five starts, but the Kings' 26th ranked offense (2.57 goals per game) presents a favorable matchup for the rookie.

