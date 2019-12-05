Samsonov will tend the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

The Russian has appeared in nine games this season, with a 6-2-1 record and a 2.58 GAA. Samsonov has allowed three or more goals in three of his last five starts, but the Kings' 26th ranked offense (2.57 goals per game) presents a favorable matchup for the rookie.