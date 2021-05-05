Samsonov (coach's decision) won't dress for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Samsonov was scratched Monday against New York for being late to a team meeting, and he'll get the same treatment Wednesday. With Samsonov still in the dog house, look for Vitek Vanecek or Craig Anderson to get the start against the Rangers.
More News
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Won't dress Monday•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets no help against Pens•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets starting nod•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Fourth win in row•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Starting second straight•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Blanks Islanders in shootout win•