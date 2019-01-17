Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Owner of back-to-back AHL shutouts
Samsonov stopped all 16 shots he faced in AHL Hershey's 1-0 overtime win over Binghamton on Wednesday.
Samsonov has now racked up back-to-back shutouts. Samsonov (and the Caps) will take it given how much he has struggled in his first AHL campaign. Samsonov's overall numbers (7-11-2, 3.40 GAA, .871 save percentage) have been dreadful while playing for a last place team. There is still zero reason for fantasy owners to be concerned long term, but Samsonov is going to need an extended apprenticeship at the AHL level.
