Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Patrolling crease Friday
Samsonov will defend the crease on the road in Friday's matchup with the Canucks, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Samsonov's strong run of form -- he's 3-1-0 with a .933 save percentage -- could see him slowly earn more starts over Braden Holtby, though Holtby is himself riding a three-game winning streak. While it's still early, Samsonov is certainly putting himself in a position to be the future of the franchise.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.