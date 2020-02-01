Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Pegged for Sunday's start
Samsonov will defend the home net Sunday versus the Penguins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov has won seven straight games while recording a .947 save percentage and 1.57 GAA, and it looks like he's taken over the starting job from Braden Holtby with another spot start on tap. He'll need to keep it up to retain the role, but it's tough to sit a goalie that has a 16-2-1 record in his rookie campaign. The rival Penguins enter this contest with 3.17 goals per road game this year -- eighth in the league.
