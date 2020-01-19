Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Picks up win in relief
Samsonov stopped all seven shots he faced and picked up the win after replacing Braden Holtby to begin the third period of Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Islanders.
The Caps were down 4-1 when they made the switch in the crease, and the move paid off after their offense came to life. Samsonov is now 10-0-0 since Nov. 30, and his 2.06 GAA and .927 save percentage on the season have him putting significant pressure on Holtby for the starting job in DC.
