Samsonov was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov were all placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday. The league didn't confirm if any of the players tested positive for the virus, so they may simply be close contacts to an infected person. If Samsonov is unavailable for Friday's game against the Sabres, Vitek Vanecek likely would start in net.