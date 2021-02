Samsonov was promoted to the Capitals' active roster Friday.

Samsonov hasn't played for the Caps since Jan. 17 due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he could be back between the pipes for Washington as soon as Saturday against the Rangers. The 23-year-old Russian made two starts for AHL Hershey during his recent minor-league stint, going 1-0-1 while posting a 2.95 GAA and an .885 save percentage.