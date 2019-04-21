Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Re-assigned to AHL
Samsonov was sent down to AHL Hersey on Sunday.
Samsonov was serving as the third netminder behind Braden Holtby and Pheonix Copley. The 22-year-old posted a .898 save percentage and 2.70 GAA in his first AHL season and will return looking to lead Hersey to the second round of the postseason.
