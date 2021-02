Samsonov (COVID-19) has been added to the Capitals' active roster and will be ready to return Sunday against the Penguins, NHL.com reports.

Samsonov has been sidelined for over three weeks since testing positive for COVID-19, but he's expected to make his long-awaited return to the lineup against Pittsburgh. Vitek Vanecek has played pretty well during Samsonov's lengthy absence, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the two netminders split the workload pretty evenly going forward.