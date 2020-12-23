General manager Brian MacLellan expects Samsonov (upper body) to be ready for the start of training camp, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov missed last season's playoffs due to an upper-body injury, but he was always expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign. With Henrik Lundqvist set to miss the entire season due to a heart condition, and no experienced backups on the roster, the Capitals will rely heavily on Samsonov throughout this year's shortened campaign. The 23-year-old Russian played pretty well in 2019-20, compiling a 16-6-2 record while posting a 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage in 26 appearances. If he's able to keep that up with an increased workload, he'll be a highly attractive fantasy option this year.