Samsonov was promoted from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

The move will certainly raise some eyebrows, considering Hershey is bound for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Samsonov was splitting the Bears' netminding duties with Vitek Vanecek, so the minor-league club could be fine without him. Based on the Caps' announcement, there is no indication that Braden Holtby or Pheonix Copley is dealing with an injury, but rather this is simple a depth move in case of emergency.