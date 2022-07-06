General manager Brian MacLellan announced during Wednesday's press conference that Samsonov will receive a qualifying offer, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek are both restricted free agents with arbitration rights heading into the offseason. The Capitals have some important decisions to make regarding their goaltending, as neither Samsonov nor Vanecek have established themselves as consistent starting netminders at the NHL level. The 25-year-old posted a meager 3.02 GAA and .896 save percentage behind a 23-12-5 record in 44 games during the 2021-22 campaign.