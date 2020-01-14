Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Records first NHL shutout
Samsonov stopped all 23 shots he faced in Monday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes.
The 22-year-old seemed to be making glove saves all night long en route to his first career shutout. Samsonov hasn't lost a game in nearly two months and boasts a 2.11 GAA and .925 save percentage on the season through 17 appearances, and with Braden Holtby stuck in another mid-season malaise (3-7-0 in his last 10 games), it's fair to wonder if the Caps might start giving the youngster a bigger workload.
