Samsonov (COVID-19) remains in quarantine and will miss Monday's game against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov has not yet been cleared to resume on-ice activities and will miss his seventh consecutive game. Vitek Vanecek will continue to garner the bulk of the workload in the interim -- leading to a likely timeshare even after the 23-year-old Russian returns to action given the former's recent performance.