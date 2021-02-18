Samsonov will practice with AHL Hershey on Thursday before returning to the Capitals, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov was dispatched to the minors for a conditioning assignment after a long absence due to COVID-19 but appears poised to return to the Capitals lineup in the near future -- perhaps as early as this weekend. The 23-year-old is likely to be eased back into action given that he hasn't started an NHL game since Jan. 17, but the performance of Vitek Vanecek points to a more even timeshare upon his return -- at least until Samsonov can re-establish himself as a workhorse netminder.