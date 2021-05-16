Samsonov (undisclosed) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed) exiting Saturday's Game 1 win in the first period, Samsonov could be thrust into a Game 2 starting role Monday if he shows sufficiently good form in practice Sunday. Samsonov was removed from COVID-19 protocols Saturday, and Sunday marks his first time on the ice in just over two weeks, so he could be dealing with some rust. Craig Anderson got the win in relief Saturday and will likely get the nod for Game 2 if neither Vanecek nor Samsonov are deemed ready.