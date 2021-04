Samsonov (undisclosed) returned to Thursday's game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov went to the locker room after taking an accidental hit from teammate T.J. Oshie in the first minute of the first period. The 24-year-old netminder returned with roughly three minutes left in the first frame while the Islanders were leading 2-1. All three of those goals were scored while Vitek Vanecek was in net.