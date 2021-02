Samsonov was recalled to the taxi squad from AHL Hershey on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Samsonov's conditioning stint in the minors appears to be over with this move. The Russian netminder will likely get practice time with the big club in the next few days before he presumably draws one of the starts this weekend. The Capitals face the Rangers on Saturday and the Devils on Sunday. Going forward, Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek are likely to split playing time.