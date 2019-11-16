Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Sent to minors
The Capitals assigned Samsonov to AHL Hershey on Saturday.
Samsonov endured a rough outing Friday, allowing four goals on 39 shots to the Canadiens. The 22-year-old showed promise at the top level, however, recording a 5-2-1 record and .912 save percentage. Samsonov shouldn't be in the minors long, and Vitek Vanecek was recalled to back up Braden Holtby for the time being.
