The Capitals assigned Samsonov to AHL Hershey on Saturday.

Samsonov endured a rough outing Friday, allowing four goals on 39 shots to the Canadiens. The 22-year-old showed promise at the top level, however, recording a 5-2-1 record and .912 save percentage. Samsonov shouldn't be in the minors long, and Vitek Vanecek was recalled to back up Braden Holtby for the time being.

