Samsonov will patrol the road crease for Sunday's game against the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

The 23-year-old backstopped his team to an Opening Night victory against the Sabres on Thursday, stopping 22 of 26 shots in the contest. Samsonov is expected to handle workhorse goaltending duties this season with veteran Braden Holtby out of the picture, so it's likely he could start Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh also. The Russian will face a high-powered Pittsburgh offense that has gotten off to a slow start this season, potting just five goals through their first two games.