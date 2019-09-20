Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Set to play full game
Samsonov will get the starting nod versus Carolina on Friday and is expected to play the full game, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov went 20-16-1 with a .898 save percentage in the minors last season. While the 22-year-old is getting a full preseason game, he shouldn't be expected to earn a roster spot during camp. With AHL Hershey, the Russian figures to split time with Vitek Vanecek throughout the year.
