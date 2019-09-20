Samsonov will get the starting nod versus Carolina on Friday and is expected to play the full game, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov went 20-16-1 with a .898 save percentage in the minors last season. While the 22-year-old is getting a full preseason game, he shouldn't be expected to earn a roster spot during camp. With AHL Hershey, the Russian figures to split time with Vitek Vanecek throughout the year.