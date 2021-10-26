Samsonov made 32 saves in Monday's 7-5 win over the Senators.

The night featured some wild swings of momentum -- Ottawa scored the first goal of the game less than three minutes in, only for Washington to storm back and take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. Samsonov squandered that lead by giving up three straight tallies to begin the second period, but the Caps were able to eventually pull away. The 24-year-old netminder is 2-0-1 through his first three appearances of the season, but his 3.32 GAA and .885 save percentage leave a lot to be desired.