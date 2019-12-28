Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Sharp in OT win
Samsonov stopped 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
It took a couple of periods for the offense to get rolling coming out of the Christmas break, but the 22-year-old goalie stood tall and got rewarded when Washington finally solved Joonas Korpisalo. Samsonov has now won his last five starts, with his last loss coming Nov. 15, and on the year he's 10-2-1 with a 2.28 GAA and .918 save percentage. Should Braden Holtby leave as a free agent next summer, the Caps' crease seems as though it will be in very good hands.
More News
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Surrenders goal in relief•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Grabs fourth straight win•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Successful in duel with NHL's best•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.