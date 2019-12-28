Samsonov stopped 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

It took a couple of periods for the offense to get rolling coming out of the Christmas break, but the 22-year-old goalie stood tall and got rewarded when Washington finally solved Joonas Korpisalo. Samsonov has now won his last five starts, with his last loss coming Nov. 15, and on the year he's 10-2-1 with a 2.28 GAA and .918 save percentage. Should Braden Holtby leave as a free agent next summer, the Caps' crease seems as though it will be in very good hands.