Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Sharp in road triumph
Samsonov turned aside 24 of 25 shots faced during Saturday's 4-1 road win over the Stars.
Samsonov owns a 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage behind a 2-0-0 record thus far in his NHL career. With the 22-year-old playing well and Braden Holtby struggling in the final year of his contract, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a more even workload split between the Washington netminders in the early weeks of the season. The first-round pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft is a worthy spot start every chance he plays and could merit a stash in standard formats if you have the roster space to spare.
