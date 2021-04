Samsonov allowed six goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Islanders.

It was a rough night for Samsonov who, in addition to the six goals, was forced to leave the game in the opening minute and missed most of the first period after being contacted by teammate T.J. Oshie. Samsonov was tagged with just his second loss in his last eight starts, dropping to 8-2-1 on the year with a 2.77 GAA and .896 save percentage.