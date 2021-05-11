Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out of the lineup for Tuesday's season finale against the Bruins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov will have four days to clear the protocols before the Capitals begin postseason play Saturday, also against the Bruins. Vitek Vanecek will start Tuesday's game and should continue to work as Washington's No. 1 goalie in Samsonov's absence. Given Vanecek's strong play, it's not a given that Samsonov will take back the top job in Washington's crease once he gets healthy. The Russian netminder will finish the regular season with a 13-4-1 record, 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage.