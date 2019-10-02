Coach Todd Reirden plans to give Samsonov the starting nod for Friday's road game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov wasn't great as AHL Hershey's starter last year, compiling a 20-16-1 record while posting a sub-par 2.70 GAA and .898 save percentage in 37 appearances. He has, however, won the Capitals' backup job behind Braden Holtby, and should see 20-plus starts in that role this season. The 22-year-old Russian will look to pick up his first career NHL victory in a road matchup with an Islanders team that averaged 2.80 goals per game at home last campaign, 26th in the NHL.