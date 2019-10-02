Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Slated to make NHL debut Friday
Coach Todd Reirden plans to give Samsonov the starting nod for Friday's road game against the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Samsonov wasn't great as AHL Hershey's starter last year, compiling a 20-16-1 record while posting a sub-par 2.70 GAA and .898 save percentage in 37 appearances. He has, however, won the Capitals' backup job behind Braden Holtby, and should see 20-plus starts in that role this season. The 22-year-old Russian will look to pick up his first career NHL victory in a road matchup with an Islanders team that averaged 2.80 goals per game at home last campaign, 26th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.