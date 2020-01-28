Coach Todd Reirden is planning on giving Samsonov the start in goal for Friday's road game versus the Senators, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

That plan could change if Samsonov is forced into action Wednesday against Nashville, but for now it's safe to assume he'll be in goal against Ottawa. The 22-year-old Russian has been exceptional over the past month, stringing together six straight wins while posting a highly impressive 1.30 GAA and .956 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Senators team that's gone 1-1-3 in its last five games.