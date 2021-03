Samsonov is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against the Flyers, stopping 36 of 37 shots en route to a 3-1 win. The 24-year-old backstop will try to pick up his fourth win of the campaign in a rematch with the same Philadelphia squad Thursday.