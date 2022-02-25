Samsonov allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Washington had a 37-21 edge in shots but couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin until the Rangers had built up a 4-0 third-period lead. The difference between Samsonov and his star countryman was stark in this one, and Samsonov's 17-8-3 record is a reflection of the strong team in front of him more than his own goaltending prowess.