Samsonov allowed four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
Washington had a 37-21 edge in shots but couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin until the Rangers had built up a 4-0 third-period lead. The difference between Samsonov and his star countryman was stark in this one, and Samsonov's 17-8-3 record is a reflection of the strong team in front of him more than his own goaltending prowess.
