Samsonov will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Devils, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov will make his first NHL start since Jan. 17, as he endured a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and a subsequent conditioning assignment in AHL Hershey, where he recorded an .869 save percentage over four games. The 24-year-old has struggled at both levels this year, but he draws a favorable matchup to get back on track Sunday, as the Devils are 23rd in the league with 2.69 goals per game.