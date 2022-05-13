Samsonov will tend the twine at home in Friday's Game 6 against Florida, Andrew Gillis of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samsonov will backstop the Capitals as they face elimination for the first time this series. The 25-year-old sports a 2.68 GAA and a .932 save percentage behind a 1-2-0 record during this postseason and will be highly motivated for a good performance against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers.