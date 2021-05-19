Samsonov (undisclosed) will tend the road twine for Wednesday's clash with Boston, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Russian took morning skate ahead of the clash, and as evidenced by this news, he'll return to the lineup for the first time since May 1. Samsonov was solid in the regular season, going 13-4-1 along with a 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage in 19 appearances. The 24-year-old didn't face the Bruins often this season, accumulating a record of 0-1-0, and stopping 34 of 39 shots he faced in two appearances.